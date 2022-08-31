Deals
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorney request dismissal of conviction, sentencing

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on theft and ethics charges in August.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on theft and ethics charges in August.
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In court documents filed on August 31, attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Blakely have requested the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab.

In other documents filed by Blakely’s attorneys requested that his conviction and sentencing order be dismissed.

In August 2021, Blakely was sentenced to three years for allegedly stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

In recent weeks it was discovered that Judge Baschab, who oversaw the trial, had an expired license.

