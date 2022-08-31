Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorney request dismissal of conviction, sentencing

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In court documents filed on August 31, attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Blakely have requested the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab.

In other documents filed by Blakely’s attorneys requested that his conviction and sentencing order be dismissed.

In August 2021, Blakely was sentenced to three years for allegedly stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

In recent weeks it was discovered that Judge Baschab, who oversaw the trial, had an expired license.

