Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Foggy start, less humidity & sunshine today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Humidity
WAFF Humidity(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of dense fog have developed across the Tennessee Valley to start our Wednesday morning, temperatures are still on the warmer side in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

A cold front will continue to drop south through the area during the morning hours and will usher in some drier air with comfortable dew points in the 50s and 60s.  We are expecting plenty of sunshine through the day today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  It will still be hot, but it will not feel as uncomfortable thanks to a north breeze.  Skies remain clear overnight with a refreshing start to your Thursday, lows will be in the low to middle 60s.  Thursday also looks less humid and dry with highs in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine. 

A few more clouds will move in for Thursday night with lows staying in the middle to upper 60s.  The humidity will start to creep back in by Friday as our flow will return to the south, temps will reach the lower 90s with isolated rain showers and storms developing into the afternoon and early evening.  The Labor Day weekend will also be on the humid side with highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Labor Day weekend will not be a total washout, but periods of scattered heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25
Limestone Co. man charged for picking up Mississippi teen reported missing
Tina Dianne Bryant
Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money, out on bond
North Huntsville reinvestment
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather August 30 at noon
First Alert Weather
Showers & Storms Ending by the Early Afternoon