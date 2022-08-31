Foggy start, less humidity & sunshine today

Areas of dense fog have developed across the Tennessee Valley to start our Wednesday morning, temperatures are still on the warmer side in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will continue to drop south through the area during the morning hours and will usher in some drier air with comfortable dew points in the 50s and 60s. We are expecting plenty of sunshine through the day today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will still be hot, but it will not feel as uncomfortable thanks to a north breeze. Skies remain clear overnight with a refreshing start to your Thursday, lows will be in the low to middle 60s. Thursday also looks less humid and dry with highs in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds will move in for Thursday night with lows staying in the middle to upper 60s. The humidity will start to creep back in by Friday as our flow will return to the south, temps will reach the lower 90s with isolated rain showers and storms developing into the afternoon and early evening. The Labor Day weekend will also be on the humid side with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Labor Day weekend will not be a total washout, but periods of scattered heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

