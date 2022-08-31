Deals
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, mayor says

(WMC)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted his city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that Memphis actually grew for the first time in 50 years between 2010 and 2020.

The 2020 census, however, said Memphis had 633,104 residents in 2020, a drop of 13,785 residents from 2010.

Memphis joins Austin, Texas, and Detroit among the largest U.S. cities appealing population counts used in the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

