Boaz man arrested after being caught in burglary act

Joshua Vaughn Smith
Joshua Vaughn Smith(ECSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 20, Joshua Vaughn Smith stole items from buildings and cars at three different homes on Hubbard Road.

During one of the burglaries, Smith was caught in the act by someone in the neighborhood. Smith was detained when deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was said to have been under the influence of illegal drugs. Smith was interviewed at a later time where he confessed to the burglary.

According to Investigator Shannon Thomas, Smith has been charged with two counts of Burglary 3rd, two counts of Theft of Property 4th, Attempted Theft of Property, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief 3rd.

Smith was taken to the Etowah Detention Center where he is being held on a $12,500 bond.

