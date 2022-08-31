Deals
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man

Steve Marshall.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.

Street was convicted on Nov. 17, 2021, by a Jackson County Circuit Court for the attempted murder of police officers Luke Ballard and Ryan McCarver.

The officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Dec. 26, 2020, around 2 a.m. During the chase, someone in the speeding vehicle fired 20 shots at the officers. Officers later recovered two guns from the car where Street was sitting.

Street was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes.

Marshall released the following statement regarding Street’s appeal:

“Mr. Street attempted to take the life of two law enforcement officers and was correctly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. He will have a long time in prison to think about his crimes.”

