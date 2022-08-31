Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy in Arizona is accused of bringing two guns and ammunition to school Monday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the elementary school after someone reported a second-grade student had a weapon in his backpack.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a gun and ammo inside the student’s bag. Ultimately, a second gun was discovered as well.

Authorities called his parents and ultimately referred him to juvenile court.

The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the boy got the guns.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25
Limestone Co. man charged for picking up Mississippi teen reported missing
North Huntsville reinvestment
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
Tina Dianne Bryant
Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money, out on bond

Latest News

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young holds up a replica of a check sent to resident joint tax...
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
The Snapchat icon is shown on a cellphone in this file photo.
Snapchat’s parent company cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up