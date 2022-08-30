Where to go during a mental health emergency

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do.

That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.

WES will be north Alabama’s first 24/7 crisis center filled with licesned professionals ready to care for anyone who comes thorugh the doors. A new place to go for mental healthcare will also open up space in hospital emergency rooms, area jails and more.

WellStone is Huntsville’s designated call center when people call the national crisis hotline. This means when anyone contacts the hotline during a mental health or substance use crisis, it’s directed through WellStone. 988 is the new national hotline. Officials with WellStone say since the number recently changed, they have helped hundreds of people. That’s another big step for mental healthcare.

The new crisis center is expected to open this fall. If you’re looking for more infomration or want to know how you can help, visit go.wellstone.com.

