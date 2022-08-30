Deals
Some stronger storms expected for Tuesday morning

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rain showers and thunderstorms are already on the radar this morning with muggy temps in the lower 70s. 

Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms are expected across the Tennessee Valley for the morning and will linger into the early afternoon hours.  Some of these storms may be stronger in nature with a threat of gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall that may lead to isolated flash flooding.  These storms will end into the afternoon with skies clearing out and drier air being ushered in behind the cold front. 

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with morning lows dipping into the upper 60s.  You will feel the humidity difference on Wednesday with a north breeze knocking down our dew points, temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.  Thursday morning will start off quite refreshing with morning temperatures in the middle 60s!  Thursday will be another fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the lower 90s. 

An area of high pressure to our north will bring in more humidity to end the week on Friday, afternoon rain showers and storms will return to the forecast area.  Labor day weekend is looking seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 80s, rain showers and storms will be possible during the afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

