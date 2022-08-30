Deals
Showers & Storms Ending by the Early Afternoon

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tracking scattered numerous showers and storms late this morning into the afternoon as they move west to east. Even though cloud cover early this morning has helped to limit overall instability, a few stronger storms are still possible especially for our eastern counties as we head into the next couple of hours. Main threats include brief gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the mid and upper 80s with rain chances quickly ending by the early afternoon. The cold front will be moving through overnight ushering in drier air into the region by Wednesday. Expect overnight lows to be cooler and dip into the upper 60s.

Plan on nice and more comfortable weather into your Wednesday and Thursday with much lower humidity levels behind the front. Highs will still be quite warm as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s each day, but overnight lows will remain a few degrees cooler in the 60s with the help of the drier airmass across the Tennessee Valley.

Enjoy the refreshing weather while you can because by Friday muggy air along with scattered showers and storms will be returning. This weather pattern will continue into your Labor Day weekend, so make sure you are planning accordingly.

