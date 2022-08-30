Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
Justin Fuqua, 18
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur, two suspects charged with Capital Murder

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
NASA Artemis I launch rescheduled for Saturday, Sep. 3
NASA Artemis I launch rescheduled for Saturday, Sep. 3
FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket