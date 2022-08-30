A new podcast that brings history to life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group in the Tennessee Valley is bringing old history to a new platform.

Two members of the Tenenssee Valley chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are now telling the stories of our nation’s history through a brand new podcast, “Revolutionary War Rarities.”

You can listen to the show wherever you stream your podcasts, watch on YouTube and join the Facebook group to join the conversation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.