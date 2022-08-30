A new podcast that brings history to life

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group in the Tennessee Valley is bringing old history to a new platform.

Two members of the Tenenssee Valley chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are now telling the stories of our nation’s history through a brand new podcast, “Revolutionary War Rarities.”

You can listen to the show wherever you stream your podcasts, watch on YouTube and join the Facebook group to join the conversation.

