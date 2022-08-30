Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood.

Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St.

The ground floor will be 3,500 square feet of stores and fine dining under 351 apartment units according to Halstead Developers representatives. The ownership team includes Zac Gibbs and Foy Tatum with Halstead Developers along with Huntsville locals Bruce Park and Deke Damson.

Many people are welcoming the new apartment complex, as housing stock becomes a larger and larger concern in the fast-growing metro area.

But they’re not going to be affordable for many people across Huntsville. Stella will be market-rate apartments competing against complexes like the Artisan and Avenue in the heart of Downtown Huntsville.

At the Artisan, rent for a one-bedroom can go from $1,202 to $1,804 per month.

Stella has several amenities for its renters, like onsite parking, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Pets are also more than welcome to live in the apartments that include “copious green space” and a dog spa.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. President and C.E.O. Chad Emerson says he believes this is a necessary development to round out housing in the downtown area.

“We’re excited about the new loft apartments on Pratt Ave. in addition to the northern side of downtown,” said Emerson. “So now just about all areas of downtown are seeing new lofts. If you live in Five Points or enjoy going to the Five Points area to the Meridian Corridor these lofts are going to be perfect for you. It’s amazing access to the interstate so you can work anywhere in the city and it’s going to be a very convenient place to live.”

The Stella at Five Points will be in the quiet, quaint Old Towne neighborhood, and the people who live there have mixed feelings about the complex settling in their community.

Many people are excited to have new shops close to their homes, others have some concerns.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Some are worried about the increased traffic on an already active road, especially with so many families with young children in the area. Others are worried about the noise level.

Jacqueline Davis lives right across the street from where the complex will sit. She says she’s all for more people moving here but she likes her small, tight-knit neighborhood.

“People take care of other people here, said Davis. “You have neighbors you know, you can call them for a ride somewhere, just to chat, or people hang out on their porches, people hang out in their backyards. It’s a walking community. It’s really nice down here”

Construction started at the beginning of August and developers say it should be ready for renters to move in by Spring 2024.

