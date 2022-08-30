Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.

Jessie Phillips was convicted in 2012 of killing his ex-wife in 2009 at the Lakeside Carwash in Warrenton.

Investigators in the case said that the victim was sitting in a car with another person at the car wash when Phillips came up to the car and shot the woman in the head.

Phillips then got into his 2000 Ford Explorer and fled the scene but, within an hour he turned himself into the Albertville Police Department.

When Phillips’ case went to trial, it was the first case in Alabama that was classified under a new statute that involved the killing of a pregnant woman being considered a double homicide.

In 2012, Phillips was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to the death penalty.

In 2016, the Supreme Court Ruled that Phillips would stay on death row. Prior to that, the Supreme Court asked the court to resentence Phillips in 2015 and at that time he was resentenced to death.

Phillips filed a petition for relief to the circuit court of Marshall county. In his filing, Phillips argues that his defense attorney’s performance in the trial was deficient at all stages. Phillips argues that his legal counsel’s lack of preparation and poor performance at trial is what led to Phillips’ conviction.

A hearing for the 2019 motion is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

Links to previous coverage:

Woman shot at Guntersville carwash; ex-husband charged

Man accused of killing wife, unborn child pleads not guilty

Jessie Phillips gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife

Marshall County man will remain on death row for killing pregnant wife

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.