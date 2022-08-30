Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

Jessie Phillips is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife and unborn child.
Jessie Phillips is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife and unborn child.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.

Jessie Phillips was convicted in 2012 of killing his ex-wife in 2009 at the Lakeside Carwash in Warrenton.

Investigators in the case said that the victim was sitting in a car with another person at the car wash when Phillips came up to the car and shot the woman in the head.

Phillips then got into his 2000 Ford Explorer and fled the scene but, within an hour he turned himself into the Albertville Police Department.

When Phillips’ case went to trial, it was the first case in Alabama that was classified under a new statute that involved the killing of a pregnant woman being considered a double homicide.

In 2012, Phillips was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to the death penalty.

In 2016, the Supreme Court Ruled that Phillips would stay on death row. Prior to that, the Supreme Court asked the court to resentence Phillips in 2015 and at that time he was resentenced to death.

Phillips filed a petition for relief to the circuit court of Marshall county. In his filing, Phillips argues that his defense attorney’s performance in the trial was deficient at all stages. Phillips argues that his legal counsel’s lack of preparation and poor performance at trial is what led to Phillips’ conviction.

A hearing for the 2019 motion is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

Links to previous coverage:

Woman shot at Guntersville carwash; ex-husband charged

Man accused of killing wife, unborn child pleads not guilty

Jessie Phillips gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife

Marshall County man will remain on death row for killing pregnant wife

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur, one suspect in custody
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur, one juvenile suspect in custody

Latest News

Jimenez is wanted for the rape of a child.
Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for rape suspect
New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
New retail space, apartments coming to Huntsville
Some neighbors raise concerns over new 5 Points development
Some neighbors raise concerns over new 5 Points development
Fighting burnout at work
Fighting burnout at work