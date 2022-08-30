Deals
Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for rape suspect

Jimenez is wanted for the rape of a child.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man that is wanted for the rape of a child.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Arturo Ambrocio Jimenez is wanted for the rape of a child.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help to find the man. It says that he may be attempting to get to Huntsville or Moulton.

If you know anything about Jimenez you are urged to contact investigator Patrick Murdock at 931-433-9821 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP. People can also message the department on Facebook Messenger.

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Tennessee on Monday, August 29, 2022

