Limestone Co. man charged for picking up Mississippi teen reported missing

Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 27 the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance report at a home on East Limestone Road.

Anthonie Dakota Swallow, 25, called and said that he had picked up a hitchhiker in Mississippi and brought her to his home.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the hitchhiker was a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from south Mississippi.

Captain Caleb Durden and Lieutenant Johnny Morell decided to open an investigation on Swallow after they discovered that the two met on the Discord Gaming App and had been talking for months.

During the investigation, they also discovered that Swallow drove to the girl’s home in Mississippi, picked her up and brought her back to his home in Limestone County.

Swallow has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child and Sex Abuse 1. Swallow is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

According to the LCSO, the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

