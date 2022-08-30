“I think it’s a good thing that we’re getting North Huntsville into the fray of building and improvements”: North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re getting North Huntsville into the fray of building and improvements and making the quality of life for all of the citizens,” Gradford said.

Huntsville’s Director of Urban Economic Development Shane Davis says North Huntsville is quickly becoming one of the most active portions of the city for commercial and residential permits.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity from multi-family, single-family for-sale residential has been very very strong, over 300 new lots being put on the ground, so that is starting to catalyst into really bringing opportunity up and down the parkway for commercial redevelopment,” he said.

Gradford credits leadership on city council for being able to build the relationships that allowed this reinvestment to become reality.

“I think Devyn [Keith] has gone in and done that. He’s built relationship with the people down there and they’ve cooperated with him. And he has been able to pursue and get some things done that we really really deserve and really really look forward to.”

