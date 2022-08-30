Decatur Utilities provides information on annual gas leak survey

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Tuesday, August 30 Decatur Utilities will begin a quality control survey of the DU natural gas system to ensure public safety and the proper operation of gas lines and meters.

The survey is required annually by the Federal Department of Transportation-Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration and The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC). The survey will check for leaks in all-natural gas mains and busines//commerical service lines in Decatur.

This year’s survey area includes portions of Decatur surrounded by Almon Way SW on the north, Flint Creek to the south, Spring Avenue SW on the east and Alabama Highway 24 on the west.

The project will involve a slow-moving vehicle in streets, alleys and highways throughout the area, some parts of the system are only accessible by foot by a technician using handheld gas detection instruments. Some of the work will be done at night when traffic is lighter.

Health Consultants Inc. of Houston, Texas will conduct the work and will have signs on vehicles identifying the company and identifying them as an “Authorized Decatur Utilities Contractor.”

According to Decatur Utilities, in order for the teams to conduct surveys, employees will need access to customer property and the gas meter. The employees will have identification and will explain their purpose for being on private property.

If gas leaks are found on DU equipment it will be repaired and gas service will be restored. If gas leaks are found on equipment that is not of Decatur Utilities, the homeowner or business will be notified and their gas service will be disconnected until repairs are completed.

The work is anticipated to be completed by December 9, 2022.

