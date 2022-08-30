Decatur apartment manager arrested for allegedly stealing rent money

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Decatur Police Department arrested Tina Dianne Bryant, 48 and charged her with Theft of Property in the 1st Degree.

In February of 2022, the DPD received a report from a representative of a Decatur apartment complex in reference to a theft.

According to DPD, it was reported between January 2019 and December 2021 that Bryant, the apartment manager, was alleged to have stolen money given to her to pay the rent of tenants. The funds were not applied to the tenant’s rent balance and were not deposited into the apartment business account.

A detective with the Decatur Police opened an investigation that determined a large number of money orders and personal checks meant to pay rent for tenants were deposited into Bryant’s personal bank account totaling $45,000.

The detective was also able to learn that an additional $100,000 cash was given to Bryant by tenants for rent.

Bryant was arrested on August 29, three days after the warrant was obtained.

Bryant was taken to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

