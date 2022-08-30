Bomb threat reported at Cullman Regional Medical Center

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A bomb threat was made Tuesday morning to the Cullman Regional Medical Center but police believe the threat was not serious.

The Cullman Police Department along with the Cullman Fire Department responded to a call from someone reporting that there was C4 around the building and hostages in room 114.

The Cullman Police department says that when it went to check, it learned that room 114 does not exist at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.

According to a spokesman with the Cullman Police Department, officers could hear laughter in the background of the call that issued the bomb threat.

The Cullman Fire Department and the Cullman Police Department will remain at the hospital for the time being but they believe that the threat was a hoax.

