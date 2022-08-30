Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury

Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee...
Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems.(Source: Auburn Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced the veteran starter’s decision on Monday, five days before Auburn’s opener against Mercer.

Brahms is a sixth-year senior who started 33 games over the past four seasons.

Brahms missed the Birmingham Bowl after knee surgery.

Tate Johnson is listed as the starter for the opener after failing to get into a game last season.

Harsin says Brahms will continue to help the offensive linemen at practice.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
File photo of police tape.
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

Latest News

American Football
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
(Source: Troy University Athletics)
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches