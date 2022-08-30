Deals
Artemis I: Launch set for Saturday after being scrubbed Monday

Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
By Javon Williams, Charles Montgomery and Wade Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for Artemis I has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 3, after the launch was scrubbed on Monday morning.

NASA officials announced on Tuesday that they had met and agreed to move the launch date to Saturday. The two-hour launch window opens at 1:17 p.m.

According to NASA officials, the rocket remains in a safe configuration as the team evaluates this week’s next steps. Monday’s launch was delayed due to an issue with an engine bleed.

“The complexity of this rocket is daunting when you put it all in the focus of a countdown,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

“Understand that scrubs are just a part of this program. Over 36 years ago, we scrubbed four times in a month. It would not have been a good day if we would have launched on any of the days of those scrubs.”

“Once we got through the propellent loading, they started the engine bleed,“ Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said. “We knew that this was a risk going in to the process. We did encounter an issue when cooling down engine 3.”

“When the team started working through that, they also found an issue with a vent valve. Between those two issues, we decided to pause today.”

The Mission Management team will meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m. central time to evaluate the mission’s next steps.

“Our launch team was really pushed today,” NASA Exploration Development Director Jim Free commented. “This experience will help us in future windows.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Mission Manager Sarafin said Friday is still in play for the next possible launch window. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA announced that the attempt to launch Artemis I on Monday has been canceled.

The SLS rocket was scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 7:33 a.m. from Launch Pad 39B. It was officially scrubbed at 7:35 a.m. central time on Monday.

WAFF's Liz Hurley reports from Kennedy Space Center

The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since Aug. 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.

During this mission, engineers at the Huntsville Engineering Support Center will monitor real-time camera, time and temperature data directly from the SLS rocket. SLS Imagery Engineer Beth St. Peters spoke to Liz Hurley about her role.

Beth St. Peters keeps a watchful eye on time, temperature, and trajectory numbers coming directly from the SLS rocket

Gina Benitez was live from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as Huntsville prepared for a packed watch party.

WAFF's Gina Benitez reports from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Liz Hurley spoke with NBC’s Lester holt last week about the Artemis I launch.

Liz Hurley spoke with NBC's Lester holt about the Artemis I launch.

More videos on Saturday’s scheduled launch:

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components designed to make deep space travel safer for humans. (CNN, NASA)
A vest to shield astronauts from radiation will be tested during the Artemis 1 mission. (Source: CNN/NASA/@DLR)

