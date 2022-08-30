Deals
ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon(ALDOT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31.

ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.

It will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31) at Lacon from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 until almost 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed.

The detour is Alabama 67 north from exit 334 in Priceville to Decatur then southbound on U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon.

Exit 334 will be the last exit for commercial vehicles and the last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road.

