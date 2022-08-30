62-year-old woman missing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department need your help locating Victoria Alford.

BPD listed 62-year-old Alford as a critical missing person. She was last seen in the 1400 block of 19th Street SW in Birmingham, in a blue and white polo and blue jeans.

According to a release by BPD, Alford left the listed address after a verbal altercation with a family member. Officials said she suffers from a mental condition which affects her behavior.

Officials asks if you know of the whereabouts of Victoria Alford please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

