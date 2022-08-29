Deals
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
(sergeyryzhov/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Target’s biannual car seat trade-in event is coming soon.

From Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as plastic buckets, steel beams, and carpet padding.

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in 29.6 million pounds of recycled material.

Target said the event is one way the company is working toward its goal of zero waste in U.S. operations by 2030.

