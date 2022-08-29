Talking “Hidden History of Auburn University”

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Well, it’s officially Week 1 of college football season so we are learning more about one of the state’s beloved schools, Auburn University.

Bama fans, don’t worry, we’ll have something for you later. But for now, author and history buff Kelly Kazek joined TVL for a trip down memory lane and shared more about her time down on the plains and some fun history lessons from her book, “Hidden History of Auburn.”

