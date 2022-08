DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Locust St. Decatur Police are on the scene.

