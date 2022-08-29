Madison County Schools seeking parents, students for Desegregation Advisory Committee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School District is encouraging parents and students to submit an application to serve on the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

The District is working alongside the Private Plaintiffs and the U.S. Department of Justice to search for representatives from each high school feeder pattern. This will be the inaugural DAC committee.

The Madison County School System is broken into 5 feeder patterns: Buckhorn, Hazel Green, Madison County, New Hope and Sparkman high schools.

One parent and one student from each of those five communities will be selected to serve. The committee is being created in accordance with the consent order in the district’s desegregation case.

Dr. Rachel Ballard with Madison County Schools says the committee will meet privately, but it will hold at least two public meetings every year.

The committee will also provide input and feedback to the superintendent. The goal is to find ways to get the system to meet the requirements of the desegregation order.

“So, there’s several green factors that the committee will examine. One from an instructional standpoint, we will look at our gifted program, and there, we’re looking at the number of minority students who are participating in our gifted program,” said Dr. Ballard.

“Also, we’re looking at transportation, facilities, making sure it’s equitable across the district. We’re also looking at the recruitment of educators and staff members, as well as our zoning, and so, these are just a few areas that we’re looking at when we look at our consent order,” she added.

Applications for DAC are due on Thursday, Sept. 15. Dr. Ballard says they can be mailed to the Board of Education, which is located at 1275 Jordan Rd. You can also submit them via email to rballard@mcssk12.org.

Click here for more information on the committee.

