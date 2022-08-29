Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison.

According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time. Huntsville Utilities did not give a time frame for power to be restored but it said it will be done as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.