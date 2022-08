HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power in Madison.

According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage impacted an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd.

Customers on Arlington Drive are still without power.

