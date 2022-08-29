Hot This Afternoon With Isolated Storms Chances

Typical summertime setup continues as we kick off a new work week with temperatures already climbing into the mid and upper 80s. Expect highs to be back in the low to mid 90s by the late afternoon hours with heat indices nearing the triple digits once again. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible into the rest of the afternoon and early evening, but best chances will mainly be focused west of I-65. Most activity will be rather spotty and storms should be ending shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy with lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Before you head out the door tomorrow, make sure you have the rain gear handy as we’re expecting Tuesday to be the wettest day of the work and school week. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop along a weak frontal boundary mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but we could see rain as early as the mid to late morning. There is no severe threat, but a few stronger storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning will be possible. Rain chances start dropping off as we head into the late evening hours with dry conditions overnight.

Behind the front, drier air will filter back into the region bringing much lower humidity levels for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will still remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, but at least we won’t have to deal with triple-digit feels like temperatures. Humidity and scattered storm chances return on Friday and into the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

