Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Heat index climbing with afternoon storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After some isolated thunderstorms overnight, we will start off our work and school week under mainly clear skies with warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s. 

Skies today will be mainly sunny with highs reaching the lower 90s, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s into the afternoon.  Isolated to scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours and should wrap up into the later evening hours.  Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning with warm and muggy lows in the middle 70s.  Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with the best coverage of rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak front moves across the Tennessee Valley.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. 

Behind the front, drier air will settle in across the area with a break in humidity and cooler high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.  The hotter temps in the 90s will inch back in for the end of the week into Labor Day weekend, scattered storm chances will return as well. 

The Tropics are starting to get more active with several areas we are watching for development, keep checking back for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
File photo of police tape.
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, August 28 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather
More Heat & Humidity This Afternoon
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Clear Sunday morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Clear Sunday morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s