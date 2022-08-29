Heat index climbing with afternoon storms

After some isolated thunderstorms overnight, we will start off our work and school week under mainly clear skies with warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Skies today will be mainly sunny with highs reaching the lower 90s, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s into the afternoon. Isolated to scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours and should wrap up into the later evening hours. Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning with warm and muggy lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with the best coverage of rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak front moves across the Tennessee Valley. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Behind the front, drier air will settle in across the area with a break in humidity and cooler high temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. The hotter temps in the 90s will inch back in for the end of the week into Labor Day weekend, scattered storm chances will return as well.

The Tropics are starting to get more active with several areas we are watching for development, keep checking back for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.