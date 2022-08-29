Deals
‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to have public dialogue at UAH theater

Dr. Opal Lee
Dr. Opal Lee(UWOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, Dr. Opal Lee, is hosted by the University of Alabama at Huntsville and Community Organizations for a public dialogue.

Dr. Lee, 89 walked to Washington DC to deliver a petition to Congress with over 1 million signatures to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Dr. Lee was present when President Joe Biden signed the Junteeth National Independence Day Act bill on June 17, 2021. The bill establishes June 19, or ”Juneteenth” a federal holiday.

Dr. Lee spent her weekend in Huntsville celebrating “The Joy of Juneteenth” with the Humanities Center of UAH, United Women of Color (UWOC) and other organizations.

On August 29, Dr. Lee will have a public dialogue at the UAH Charger Theater, 4705 Holmes Avenue, 35816, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. WAFF 48′s Margo Gray will be the event’s moderator. Merchandise will be available for purchase at the public dialogue.

On Sunday, Dr. Lee held a book signing at Oakwood University and gave away 100 copies of her book, “Opal Lee and What It Means To Be Free.”

Dr. Lee is the older living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation and was nominated by members of the US Congress for the Nobel Peace Prize.

