Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is investigating the death of a four-week-old baby at a motel Monday.

Cullman Police say they were called to the Economy Inn on 2nd Ave. in Cullman around 12:30 p.m. by the baby’s family.

The Cullman County Coroner said the baby was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the family was living at the Economy Inn at the time of the death. An investigation and an autopsy are pending at this time.

No arrests have been made. The Cullman County Coroner and the police department said they would not speculate on whether foul play was involved.

