Former HPD officer given the OK for oral arguments in murder conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a court document filed on Monday, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request from William Darby’s attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal.

In 2021, after a week-long trial, the former Huntsville Police Officer was found guilty of murdering 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker in 2018 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Darby was accused of shooting and killing Parker in the face with a shotgun after he refused to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.

According to court documents, each side will be given 30 minutes, including the time required to answer any questions the Court may ask.

The Court will allow arguments on Issues I and III(c).

Issue I is on whether the circuit court’s disabling of the video feed to the spectator room deprived Darby of his 6th Amendment right to a public trial.

Issue III(c) is whether the circuit court erred to reversal by refusing to give Darby’s proposed instruction number 35 to the jury. According to an appellate clerk, the instruction was “The reasonableness of an [officer’s] actions in using deadly force may be objectively reasonable judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, the fact that officers are forced to make split-second decisions, [and] in light of the facts and circumstances confronting them at the time.”

The oral arguments are scheduled to take place on November 10 at Samford University.

