Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter...
FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records.

A former Twitter security chief is alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies at the company. (Source: CNN)

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to U.S. officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
File photo of police tape.
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

Latest News

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison
The Decatur Police Department says that one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after...
One injured in Monday morning stabbing