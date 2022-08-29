Eating disorder warning signs to watch for as students return to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children in the Tennessee Valley are back in school. Back to school means new classes and schedules.

While a fresh start can be exciting, all of that change can also cause stress, anxiety, and self-doubt. Studies show that for some, it can trigger an eating disorder.

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate out of all mental illnesses. It’s important to know that they can impact people of all genders, ages, races, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, body shapes, and weights.

There are ways teachers, coaches, and peers can detect students who are struggling with an eating disorder and support them.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, the warning signs vary across eating disorders and don’t always fit into neat categories. Here are just a few signs to watch out for:

Changes in attitudes or performance at school

Sudden weight loss or gain

Extreme concern with body size and shape

Skipping meals or taking small portions of food at regular meals

Eating disorders can develop and re-emerge at any age. Specialists are reporting an increase in the diagnosis of children, some as young as five or six years old.

Mary Elizabeth Akinaka, a Licensed Professional Counselor with Alsana, wants to remind you that eating disorders can be treated, and recovery is possible.

“It’s best to get help as soon as you have the warning signs. Early Intervention demonstrates the ability for a higher possibility of true long lasting recovery. Relapse does happen in the process of recovery. Recovery is not a linear process,” she said.

Parents and teachers, remember that eating disorders are not a choice. It is important that people experiencing eating disorders or disordered eating behaviors seek professional help.

For more information and resources on eating disorders, visit the National Eating Disorders Website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.