Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

Cullman County Sheriff's Office
Cullman County Sheriff's Office
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire.

The post says that the community has been generous and has been donating money and offering to lend a hand to Trimble.

“Cullman County is special, very unique because of the relationship between our citizens and law enforcement. The community’s response to the tragedy is just another example of this,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “We are thankful no one was hurt and we will help Deputy Trimble get through this any way we can.”

The post adds that anyone who would like to make a donation to Deputy Trimble, they are urged to visit any Cullman Branch of Premier Bank of the South where a special account has been set up. All proceeds in the account will be for Trimble and his family.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
File photo of police tape.
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

Latest News

Police tape.
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
The Decatur Police Department says that one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after...
One injured in Monday morning stabbing
The man was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game