Decatur Police arrest man with gun at high school football game

Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered...
Hampton was arrested after officers with the Decatur Police Department discovered an altered gun and a loaded pistol.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man for possession of an altered gun at a high school football game.

Marcus Hampton, 20, was arrested on Aug. 26 after attempting to enter Austin High School’s football stadium to watch a game between Austin High School and Decatur High School.

According to a press release from the Decatur Police Department, Hampton was in possession of a loaded pistol magazine. Officers confiscated the magazine and removed Hampton from the stadium.

After escorting the man out of the stadium, officers located a loaded firearm with an altered serial number on him.

Hampton was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $50,300 bond. If Hampton makes bond, he will be required to be supervised by Morgan County Community Corrections Pretrial. A special condition of his bond also states that he is unable to go to any property owned or used by the Decatur City School’s system.

He would also be required to wear a GPS device if he makes bond.

