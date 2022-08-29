Deals
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City

Police tape.
Police tape.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-565 at exit 299.

The Sheriff’s Department says that the car was stolen at gunpoint and the suspects are still at large.

