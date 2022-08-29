City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce.

The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36.

Gov. Ivey said the grant is important to assist local governments with projects.

“The Community Development Block Grant program assists local governments with funds for projects that will benefit communities and provide jobs,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award this grant to benefit the city of Hartselle.”

The funds will be used to extend Uncle Hershel Way into a full loop that connects with Lando Cain Road.

The city is supplying a match of $205,235 for the project.

