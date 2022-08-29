Breaking down body sculpt myths with The Body Sculpt Spa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you heard of body sculpting?

The technique is fairly simple but a lot of people have questions or might be intimdated by the topic. If that’s you, the ladies from The Body Sculpt Spa joined TVL to break everything down and answer some questions.

The Body Sculpt Spa by S&S is located in Decatur and offeres everything from massages to red light therapy, laser-lipo, skin tightening, muslce stimulation and more.

For more information, visit thebodysculptspa.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.