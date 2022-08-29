Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Breaking down body sculpt myths with The Body Sculpt Spa

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you heard of body sculpting?

The technique is fairly simple but a lot of people have questions or might be intimdated by the topic. If that’s you, the ladies from The Body Sculpt Spa joined TVL to break everything down and answer some questions.

The Body Sculpt Spa by S&S is located in Decatur and offeres everything from massages to red light therapy, laser-lipo, skin tightening, muslce stimulation and more.

For more information, visit thebodysculptspa.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
File photo of police tape.
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest