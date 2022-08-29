Artemis I: Launch officially scrubbed until Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for Artemis I has been scrubbed until Friday with the window opening at 11:48 a.m.

Monday’s launch was delayed due to an issue with an engine bleed.

Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The SLS rocket was scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 7:33 a.m. this morning, from Launch Pad 39B. It was officially scrubbed at 7:35 a.m. central time.

WAFF's Liz Hurley reports from Kennedy Space Center

The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since August 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.

Gina Benitez was live this morning from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as Huntsville prepared for a packed watch party.

WAFF's Gina Benitez reports from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Liz Hurley spoke with NBC’s Lester holt last week about the Artemis I launch.

Liz Hurley spoke with NBC's Lester holt about the Artemis I launch.

More videos on Monday’s scheduled launch:

The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components designed to make deep space travel safer for humans. (CNN, NASA)

A vest to shield astronauts from radiation will be tested during the Artemis 1 mission. (Source: CNN/NASA/@DLR)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.