48 Blitz: Week 2 high school football schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are finding a rhythm as they enter Week 2 of the high school football season.

Below are the 48 Blitz Week 2 featured match-ups:

Deshler at West Limestone

Decatur Heritage at Valley Head

Lexington at Red Bay

Tanner at Tharptown

Hartselle At Cullman

West Point at Vinemont

Athens at Decatur

Brooks at West Morgan

Ardmore at Brewer

Fort Payne at Mae Jemison

Bob Jones at James Clemens

Huntsville at Grissom

Other Area Games this Week:

Brindlee Mountain at Asbury (Thursday)

Elkmont at Phil Campbell (Thursday)

Hazel Green at Lee (Thursday)

Woodville at Cedar Bluff

Addison at Cherokee

Phillips at Shoals Christian

Meek at Waterloo

Section at Collinsville

North Sand Mountain at Fyffe

Pisgah at Sand Rock

Ider at Whitesburg Christian

Sheffield at Falkville

Sylvania at Piedmont

Geraldine at Plainview

Susan Moore at Danville

Madison Academy at J.B. Pennington

Mars Hill Bible at Colbert Heights

Clements at Lauderdale County

East Lawrence at Rogers

Central-Florence at Wilson

DAR at New Hope

St. John Paul II at Randolph

North Jackson at Westminster

Douglas at Arab

Scottsboro at Boaz

Crossville at Guntersville

East Limestone at Fairview

Madison County at Priceville

Lawrence County at Russellville

Columbia at Muscle Shoals

Buckhorn at Gadsden City

Sparkman at Austin

Albertville at Florence

