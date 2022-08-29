48 Blitz: Week 2 high school football schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are finding a rhythm as they enter Week 2 of the high school football season.
Below are the 48 Blitz Week 2 featured match-ups:
Deshler at West Limestone
Decatur Heritage at Valley Head
Lexington at Red Bay
Tanner at Tharptown
Hartselle At Cullman
West Point at Vinemont
Athens at Decatur
Brooks at West Morgan
Ardmore at Brewer
Fort Payne at Mae Jemison
Bob Jones at James Clemens
Huntsville at Grissom
Other Area Games this Week:
Brindlee Mountain at Asbury (Thursday)
Elkmont at Phil Campbell (Thursday)
Hazel Green at Lee (Thursday)
Woodville at Cedar Bluff
Addison at Cherokee
Phillips at Shoals Christian
Meek at Waterloo
Section at Collinsville
North Sand Mountain at Fyffe
Pisgah at Sand Rock
Ider at Whitesburg Christian
Sheffield at Falkville
Sylvania at Piedmont
Geraldine at Plainview
Susan Moore at Danville
Madison Academy at J.B. Pennington
Mars Hill Bible at Colbert Heights
Clements at Lauderdale County
East Lawrence at Rogers
Central-Florence at Wilson
DAR at New Hope
St. John Paul II at Randolph
North Jackson at Westminster
Douglas at Arab
Scottsboro at Boaz
Crossville at Guntersville
East Limestone at Fairview
Madison County at Priceville
Lawrence County at Russellville
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Buckhorn at Gadsden City
Sparkman at Austin
Albertville at Florence
