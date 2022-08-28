Troy church finds forever home in vacant movie theater

Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church’s of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231.

The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could use the extra funds to do some remodeling to do some few changes to get it ready,” said Louis.

Their new home was purchased with money raised by church members.

Although it will serve as a place of prayer, lead team member Karla Johnson says some parts of the theater will remain.

“All of the theaters are still intact, the same way as they were except for one that was subdivided for children’s ministry,” said Johnson.

“The owners of the theater inscribed on the concrete of the stairs “God is here” or that god is in this place so that is still there and that so that is just a beautiful message to us,” she added.

The Johnsons say they plan to open their doors at their permanent home by this fall.

Every month, the church will also open the theater to the public to be able watch family friendly movies.

