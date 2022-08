Happy Sunday!

Clear across N. Alabama this AM with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s.

Really staying clear for most of the morning hours of your Sunday and into the afternoon.

Back to a hot and steamy set-up for the day.

A few showers possible late this afternoon. In the lower 90s for highs.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

More rain moves in next week.

