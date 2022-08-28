Deals
One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m.

The person injured in the shooting arrived at Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be added when it is made available.

