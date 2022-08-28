More Heat & Humidity This Afternoon

More heat and humidity this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Tennessee Valley. Feels like temperatures though are nearing the triple digits in several locations, so make sure you are staying hydrated. A few isolated showers and storms are ongoing and will likely linger into the early evening, but most of us will be mainly dry, so expect minimal disruptions to any outdoor plans as we wrap up the weekend. Overnight lows will be mild as we dip into the low and mid 70s.

No changes in the forecast as we head into your next work week with afternoon highs climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s, and additional chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, but it’d be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy nonetheless with better chances for rain arriving on Tuesday.

As a cold front approaches and pushes through the region on Tuesday, showers and storms will become scattered to numerous throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but heavy rainfall is likely with any storm that develops. Afternoon highs will be staying in the upper 80s and low 90s, but overnight lows should be a few degrees cooler with the help of the cold front.

Much drier and comfortable air will be arriving by mid-week, so expect a bit of a break from the humidity. The break will be short lived though with southeasterly flow and moisture returning on Friday and into the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

