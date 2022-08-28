Deals
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail.
K-9 NATAN was injured Saturday evening.
K-9 NATAN was injured Saturday evening.(KCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday.

K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.

“Please remember K-9 “NATAN” and his handler Deputy Eldridge in your prayers,” KCSO posted to social media.

Those wanting to send the K-9 a get-well wish can do so on social media or by mailing it to the sheriff’s office at 400 Main Street with Attn: K-9 NATAN.

"NATAN" suffered an injury this afternoon...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 27, 2022

