Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

The Huntsville Police Department says there were multiple people involved and multiple rounds were fired ranging from different calibers.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd.

A Lieutenant that was on the scene at the time said possible victims have been taken to Decatur General Hospital. The Lt. also said that there is one victim and possibly a second.

The Huntsville Police Department says there were multiple people involved and multiple rounds were fired ranging from different calibers.

The Huntsville Police Department said it will be using witness statements because gas station surveillance video was unreliable. No arrests have been made at this time.

