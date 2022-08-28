Deals
Athens High School students return to campus Monday following ‘gas smell’

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School announced Sunday that students would be returning to campus Monday after attending virtual classes the last two days of last week.

Since classes started for Athens High School there have been two reports of “gas smells”, the first on Aug. 19 and the second on Aug. 23. In both occurrences students and faculty in the school were told to leave the building until it was deemed safe.

According to a Facebook post from Athens High School on Aug. 24, students had to attend classes virtually on Aug. 25.

The statement said that while students are not in the school, a thorough safety check will be conducted by the City of Athens Gas Department and the school’s ACS HVAC contractor.

According to the post, there were no related health and/or safety threats to students and staff. The gas at the school was “completely turned off” on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the HVAC contractor is continuing to test all gas lines within the school using air. Once the test is done, the gas department will turn on the gas and retest lines.

As a result of the continuous tests, AHS will remain on virtual learning on Friday, August 26.

The message applies only to AHS. If you have any questions please contact Willie Moore, AHS Executive Principal at (256) 233-6613 or willie.moor@acs-k12.org

